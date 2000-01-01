VT Momentum Diversified Balanced A

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.24
  • 3 Year alpha-4.84
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK CPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.25%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupMomentum
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7W1TW44

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve medium to long-term capital growth. Thefund may gain exposure to a broad range of asset classes, including global equities, UK equities, corporate and government bonds, money market instruments, cash and near cash by investing predominantly in a globally diverse mix of collective investment schemes. In doing so, the fund will target a risk rating factor 4 as determined by an independent risk rating body. The risk profile of the Sub-fund is broadly balanced with between 40% and 60% exposure to equities. Performance is measured over an entire market cycle (the market cycle is a period of time from which the market moves from a period of increasing prices and strong performance, to a period of weak performance and falling prices, and then back again), rather than at any one point in time.

