Fund Info

  • Yield History4.41%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.48
  • 3 Year alpha-1.26
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.40%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B61Y0911

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide income over the medium to long term (3-5 years) by investing in a balanced and well diversified portfolio of UK and International equities which the Investment Manager expects to be able to generate income (i.e. dividends) as well as some fixed interest securities including government and corporate bonds. Investments will also be made in regulated collective investment schemes (which may include funds managed and/or operated by the ACD or Investment Manager), money markets and cash deposits to provide further diversification to the fund in accordance with applicable regulations.

Latest news

