Investment Strategy

The VT Momentum Diversified Moderate Fund aims to deliver a real return for investors over the medium to long term of CPI +5% net of fees, with anticipated volatility in the range of 8-11%. The Fund aims to operate within the 'low medium' risk profile as defined by Distribution Technology, the independent fund rating agency. The Fund will invest across a range of asset classes using third party investment funds, and is classified in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector. The minimum investment horizon for the Fund should be thought of as six years.