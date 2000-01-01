VT Momentum Diversified Moderate A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.83%
- 3 Year sharpe0.26
- 3 Year alpha-4.09
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK CPI
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.23%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7GSHR29
Investment Strategy
The VT Momentum Diversified Moderate Fund aims to deliver a real return for investors over the medium to long term of CPI +5% net of fees, with anticipated volatility in the range of 8-11%. The Fund aims to operate within the 'low medium' risk profile as defined by Distribution Technology, the independent fund rating agency. The Fund will invest across a range of asset classes using third party investment funds, and is classified in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector. The minimum investment horizon for the Fund should be thought of as six years.