VT Momentum Diversified Moderate A Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.83%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.26
  • 3 Year alpha-4.09
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK CPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.23%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7GSHR29

The VT Momentum Diversified Moderate Fund aims to deliver a real return for investors over the medium to long term of CPI +5% net of fees, with anticipated volatility in the range of 8-11%. The Fund aims to operate within the 'low medium' risk profile as defined by Distribution Technology, the independent fund rating agency. The Fund will invest across a range of asset classes using third party investment funds, and is classified in the IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector. The minimum investment horizon for the Fund should be thought of as six years.

