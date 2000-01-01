Investment Strategy

The fund aims to achieve medium to long-term capital growth. The fund may gain exposure to a broad range of asset classes, including global equities, UK equities, corporate and government bonds, money market instruments, cash and near cash by investing predominantly in a globally diverse mix of collective investment schemes. In doing so, the fund will target a risk rating factor 5 as determined by an independent risk rating body. The risk profile of the Sub-fund is moderately aggressive with between 50% and 80% exposure to equities. Performance is measured over an entire market cycle (the market cycle is a period of time from which the market moves from a period of increasing prices and strong performance, to a period of weak performance and falling prices, and then back again), rather than at any one point in time