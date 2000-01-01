VT MS Informed Smartfund Cau Strat Z£Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.11%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha-0.15
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.99%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BNGXR135
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide relatively stable returns over the medium term with the potential for some longterm capital growth.