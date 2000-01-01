Investment Strategy

The objective of the VT Munro Smart-Beta UK Fund is to maximize the overall return by seeking to replicate the performance of the Freedom Smart-Beta UK Dividend Index. The fund will invest mainly in UK securities listed on the London Stock Exchange. The fund will be constructed on the basis of the underlying fundamental financial attributes of the companies listed on the London Stock Exchange rather on their market capitalisation. The weight of each company in the fund will be determined by the proportion that its forecast total dividend will be expected to make of the total income of all the companies held in the fund.