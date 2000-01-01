Investment Strategy

"The investment objective of the VT PEF Global Multi-asset Fund is to provide capital growth over the medium to long term. The Fund will aim to meet its objectives primarily by using Exchange Traded Funds to provide indirect exposure to a broad selection of asset classes which may include equities, fixed income, commodities, real estate and infrastructure in different jurisdictions throughout the world. The Fund may also invest directly in transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash. There will be no particular emphasis on any industrial, geographic or economic sector. Derivatives may be used for efficient portfolio management purposes. "