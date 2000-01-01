VT Price Value A GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.34%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD8PLW60

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Price Value Portfolio is to deliver attractive long-term returns to its shareholders. The sub-fund will invest, on an unconstrained basis, in a combination of explicit 'value' equity funds, and discrete 'value' businesses where the manager believes that the shares of those businesses stand at a significant discount to their intrinsic value.

