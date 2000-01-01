VT Redlands Fixed Income A GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.96%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.56%
- SectorGlobal Bonds
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDVK8615
Investment Strategy
The objective of the VT Redlands Fixed Income Portfolio is to provide capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by investing in collective investment vehicles (including for example collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds and investment trusts) which provide exposure to fixed income strategies and assets. The Fund may also invest in other collective investment schemes, transferable securities, bonds, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.