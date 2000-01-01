Investment Strategy

The objective of the VT Redlands Multi-Asset Portfolio is to provide capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by investing in collective investment vehicles (including for example collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds and investment trusts) which provide exposure to various different asset classes including equities, fixed income securities and assets having absolute return strategies. The Fund may also invest in other collective investment schemes, transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.