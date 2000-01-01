VT Redlands Multi-Asset A GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.01%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.77%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BDVK8839
Investment Strategy
The objective of the VT Redlands Multi-Asset Portfolio is to provide capital growth. The Fund seeks to achieve its objective primarily by investing in collective investment vehicles (including for example collective investment schemes, exchange traded funds and investment trusts) which provide exposure to various different asset classes including equities, fixed income securities and assets having absolute return strategies. The Fund may also invest in other collective investment schemes, transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.