VT RM Alternative Income F GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income whilst preserving capital over the medium to longer term (3-5 years). The Fund seeks to meet its objectives by investing primarily (70% +) in listed equities, whose primary activity or exposure is within the alternative income sector, which includes REITs and Investment Trusts which operate in areas such as Asset Lending, Direct Lending, Peer to Peer Lending, Infrastructure Debt and Equity, Property, Structured Credit Investments and Renewables.