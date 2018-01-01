Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

VT RM Alternative Income F GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Valu-Trac

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BGV7K905

Benchmark

IA Infrastructure Sector

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income whilst preserving capital over the medium to longer term (3-5 years). The Fund seeks to meet its objectives by investing primarily (70% +) in listed equities, whose primary activity or exposure is within the alternative income sector, which includes REITs and Investment Trusts which operate in areas such as Asset Lending, Direct Lending, Peer to Peer Lending, Infrastructure Debt and Equity, Property, Structured Credit Investments and Renewables.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News