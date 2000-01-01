Investment Strategy

"The investment objective of the Fund is to provide income whilst preserving capital over the medium to longer term. The Fund seeks to meet its objectives by investing primarily in listed equities, whose primary activity or exposure is within the alternative income sector, which includes REITs and Investment Trusts which operate in areas such as Asset Lending, Direct Lending, Peer to Peer Lending, Infrastructure Debt and Equity, Property, Structured Credit Investments and Renewables. In addition to investing in equities the fund may also invest in other transferable securities, bonds, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash or near cash. The Fund will have a preference for investments denominated in sterling with issuers which have activities and assets within the UK, Europe, USA, Singapore or another OECD country. Other than as noted above, the sub-Fund has no particular emphasis on any geographical area or industry or economic sector. "