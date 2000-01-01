VT Seneca Diversified Growth B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.24%
- 3 Year sharpe1.50
- 3 Year alpha4.25
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7FPW579
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of VT Seneca Diversified Growth Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a balanced and well diversified portfolio of UK and International equities, and fixed interest securities including government and corporate bonds. Investments will also be made in regulated collective investment schemes, money markets and cash deposits to provide further diversification to the Sub-fund in accordance with applicable regulations.