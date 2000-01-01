VT Seneca Diversified Income B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History5.40%
- 3 Year sharpe1.26
- 3 Year alpha2.93
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.13%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7JTF560
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of VT Seneca Diversified Income Fund is to provide a high level of growing income by investing in a balanced and well diversified portfolio of UK and International equities, fixed interest securities including government and corporate bonds. Investments will also be made in regulated collective investment schemes, money markets and cash deposits to provide further diversification to the Sub-fund in accordance with applicable regulations.