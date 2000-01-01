Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT SG UK Defined Return Assets Fund is to generate capital growth over the long term. The Fund will seek to achieve its objective primarily via exposure (indirectly by way of a swap) to a portfolio of defined return investments, namely twelve rolling up to six year autocalls (each of which will have a potential maturity date on a different calendar month each year) which are designed to provide a defined return if the FTSE 100 is at, or above, a predefined level on a specified date. Capital is at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over a 12 month, or any, period. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, bonds, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.