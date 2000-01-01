VT Tatton Oak Capital Growth B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.45%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-2.18
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA MIXED Invest 40-85% SHARES
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B63B9K44
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to longer term, which is in excess of normal cash deposit savings rates. The Fund will achieve its investment exposure by investing in collective investment schemes such as unit trusts, OEICs and other UCITS funds and closed ended schemes but may also invest in individual stocks and bonds.