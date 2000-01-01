Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve capital growth, over the medium to longer term, which is above normal cash deposit savings rates. The Fund will achieve its investment exposure by investing in collective investment schemes, such as unit trusts, OEICs and closed ended schemes but may also invest in individual stocks and bonds. Through these investments, the Fund will seek a balanced asset class exposure, including equities and fixed interest securities, and in other asset classes such as commodities, property and private equity, listed and/or traded on both UK and international stock exchanges, directly or indirectly as appropriate. Through these investments the Fund will gain investment exposure across a range of global geographical areas and asset classes, but with core holdings in UK bonds and UK equities.