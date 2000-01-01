Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide a growing source of distributable income whilst preserving capital, over the medium to longer term. The Fund will seek to achieve its objectives through a balanced exposure to equity and fixed interest investments, as well as securities of other asset classes, such as property (indirect investments only) and infrastructure listed on both UK and International stock markets. The Fund may seek to achieve this exposure by investing in collective investment schemes, such as unit trusts, OEICs and closed ended schemes, as well as individual stocks and bonds.