VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Net Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.24%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- SectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BF6X2124
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund is to achieve a total return (of growth and income, after fees) greater than the Benchmark Index over the long term. The Benchmark Index is the Numis Smaller Companies Index (including AIM but excluding investment Companies).