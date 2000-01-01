VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Net Inc

Fund
  • Yield History2.27%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNumis SC Plus AIM Ex Invt Com TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BF6X2231

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Teviot UK Smaller Companies Fund is to achieve a total return (of growth and income, after fees) greater than the Benchmark Index over the long term. The Benchmark Index is the Numis Smaller Companies Index (including AIM but excluding investment Companies).

