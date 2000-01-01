Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth, which should be seen as five years plus, through both capital appreciation and income generation. There is no guarantee that the Sub-Fund will achieve a positive return over this, or any other, period and investors may not get back the original amount they invested. In seeking to achieve the Sub-Fund's objective, the portfolio will consist predominantly (75% or greater) of listed companies in highincome economies (as defined by the World Bank from time to time). The investments will be ordinary shares and other transferable securities including, but not limited to, preference shares and debt securities convertible into ordinary stocks and shares. The Sub-Fund may also invest in cash, money market instruments, deposits, warrants and units in other collective investment schemes.