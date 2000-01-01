VT Tyndall North American A GBP Net Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.06%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYPZXW09

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Tyndall North American Fund is to achieve long term capital growth. The Sub-Fund will aim to meet its objectives by investing primarily in North American (US and Canadian) equities. The Sub-Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash. There is no particular emphasis on any industry or economic sector.

