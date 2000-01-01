VT Tyndall Real Income GBP A Acc

  • Yield History3.88%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.25
  • 3 Year alpha-5.68
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF3.11%
  • SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupValu-Trac
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYX0D612

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the VT Tyndall Real Income Fund is to generate real income and capital growth.The sub-fund will aim to meet its objectives by investing at least 50% in equities. In addition to investing directly in equities, the sub-fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.

