VT Tyndall Real Income GBP A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.88%
- 3 Year sharpe0.25
- 3 Year alpha-5.68
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF3.11%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupValu-Trac
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYX0D612
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the VT Tyndall Real Income Fund is to generate real income and capital growth.The sub-fund will aim to meet its objectives by investing at least 50% in equities. In addition to investing directly in equities, the sub-fund may also invest in other transferable securities, collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash.