VT Vanneck Defensive GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Fund Info
income
Valu-Trac
United Kingdom
GB00BFYT9775
IA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to aim to preserve and grow capital over the medium to longer term (5 years). Capital is in fact at risk and there is no guarantee that a positive return will be achieved over any period. The Fund seeks to meet its objectives through investing in a diversified portfolio of assets, mainly (at least 50%) equities (and at times, significantly so) as well as bonds and cash. The portfolio will be actively managed with asset allocations varying based on the Investment Manager's views as to whether equity markets are over or undervalued.
