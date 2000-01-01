Vulcan Value Equity II GBP Inc Hdg

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.53%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.83%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupCarne
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BF7PC068

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund will be to achieve capital appreciation over the long term primarily by investing directly or indirectly in equity securities. Exposure to equity securities may be achieved by investing in collective investment schemes, including exchange-traded funds.

