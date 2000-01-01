Waverton European Capital Gr F GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.35
  • 3 Year alpha1.15
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.80%
  • IA SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupWaverton Funds
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BF5KTM42

Investment Strategy

"The investment objective of Waverton European Capital Growth Fund is to achieve long-term growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of European stocks."

