Waverton Global Core Equity A GBP Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha0.23
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.17%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupWaverton Funds
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BD0FGH41

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Waverton Global Equity Wealth Creation Fund is to achieve capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of equities on a global basis.

