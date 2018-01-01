Waverton Global Strategic Bond A GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth and income through investment in fixed and/or floating rate global government and corporate Debt Securities. The Debt Securities in which the Fund invests shall not be from any particular industry sector. The Debt Securities may be either investment grade or below investment grade rated by a rating agency such as Moody’s or Standard & Poor’s. The Debt Securities may be denominated in any currency. The Fund may utilise any of the financial derivative instruments described in the section entitled “Investment Techniques and Instruments” for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes.