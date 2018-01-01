Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Waverton Multi-Asset Growth P GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

Waverton Funds

Domicile

Ireland

ISIN

IE00BMVHFV96

Benchmark

-

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News