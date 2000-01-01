Waverton Sterling Bond P GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.61%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.44
  • 3 Year alpha2.21
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Gilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.54%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupWaverton Funds
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BGQYPR94

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Waverton Sterling Bond Fund is to achieve capital growth and income through investment in UK and international government and corporate bonds.

Latest news

