Waverton Strategic Equity P GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth and income through investment of up to 100 percent. of its assets in international equities either by way of direct investment or through the use of collective investment schemes to provide exposure to the underlying asset class. Depending on market circumstances, the Fund may also invest directly in: (i) Structured Products which are listed, traded or dealt in on a Regulated Market to enhance upside potential or offer protection against market movements; and (ii)Debt Securities. The Fund’s investment strategy shall not be specific to any particular industry sector or geographic region and the Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in securities of issuers established in Emerging Market Countries.