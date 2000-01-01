WS Charteris Gold and Prec Mtls A Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha5.84
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.60%
- IA SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupWaystone
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYQ2JS82
Investment Strategy
The primary investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund will utilise a diversified portfolio of transferable securities consisting primarily of equities whose core business is involved in the mining, refining, production and marketing of gold and/or precious metals. It may also invest in Exchange Traded Certificates, collective investment schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds), warrants, cash or near cash, deposits and money market instruments.