WS Charteris Gold and Prec Mtls I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha6.08
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.34%
  • IA SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupWaystone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYQ2JZ59

Investment Strategy

The primary investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth. The Fund will utilise a diversified portfolio of transferable securities consisting primarily of equities whose core business is involved in the mining, refining, production and marketing of gold and/or precious metals. It may also invest in Exchange Traded Certificates, collective investment schemes (including Exchange Traded Funds), warrants, cash or near cash, deposits and money market instruments.

Latest news

