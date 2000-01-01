WS Charteris Premium Income I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History4.40%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.31
  • 3 Year alpha3.79
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.56%
  • IA SectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupWaystone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYZKJ276

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth with a particular emphasis on income.

Latest news

