WS Charteris Strategic Bond I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.88
  • 3 Year alpha-3.34
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.87%
  • IA Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupWaystone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD9GLN95

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to provide an income yield and to attempt to preserve capital.The assets will be primarily invested directly through a mix of government bonds and floating rate notes and, secondarily, in blue chip equities. Money market instruments, corporate and convertible bonds and cash deposits may also be held from time to time, however the Fund will have a concentrated portfolio.

Latest news

