Investment Strategy

The Fund will use a broadly defensive investment strategy with the aim of achieving capital growth over the medium to longer term. The Fund's portfolio will gain exposure to the underlying assets via a diversified range of passive open ended funds, exchange traded funds and real-estate investment trusts. The underlying asset mix is generally fixed interest but exposure to UK and global equities may be included. The underlying asset mix of the Fund will follow an asset allocation model, provided by an external risk rating agency, such that, on a risk scale between 1 and 10, where 1 is defined as likely to be “lowest risk” and 10 is defined as likely to be “highest risk”, the Fund’s risk level is expected to be at level 3 meaning low risk. The allocation of the Fund’s assets between eligible asset classes will be managed by the Investment Adviser to achieve the investment objective of the Fund, whilst remaining at its pre-determined risk level.