Investment Strategy

The Fund will use a broadly cautious managed investment strategy with the aim of achieving capital growth over the medium to longer term. The Fund's portfolio will gain exposure to the underlying assets via a diversified range of passive open ended funds, exchange traded funds and real-estate investment trusts. The underlying asset mix of the Fund is up to 60% fixed interest and the Fund will also have exposure to UK and global equities, property and other investments. It has little exposure to small companies and emerging markets equities. The underlying asset mix of the Fund will follow an asset allocation model, provided by an external risk rating agency, such that, on a risk scale between 1 and 10, where 1 is defined as likely to be “lowest risk” and 10 is defined as likely to be “highest risk”, the Fund’s risk level is expected to be at level 4 meaning lowest medium risk.