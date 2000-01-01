WS Verbatim Portfolio 5 Growth B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.30%
- 3 Year sharpe0.36
- 3 Year alpha-2.45
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.44%
- IA SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupWaystone
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3P2HB11
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to achieve capital growth over the medium to longer term by using a risk based investment strategy that is broadly cautious balanced.