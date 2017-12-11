future of ii
In December 2017 your account moved to an enhanced interactive investor platform. Thank you for your feedback and ideas so far, please keep the suggestions coming. We have more exciting plans to share as we continue to improve the services we offer to traders and investors, you can find out about our latest news here.
If you need any help with accessing an old account, you can find more information here.
key changes from 11th December 2017
new Terms
New Terms apply for all customers from 11th December 2017. These have been updated to reflect our new services. Please take the time to review the Terms for all accounts that you currently hold.
new rates & charges
We’re proud of our pricing; putting fairness and simplicity at the heart of it. It’s for that reason every interactive investor customer has simple charges that won’t increase as your portfolio grows; making our prices even more competitive as you build your assets or consolidate other holdings.
other key changes to your service
improved international trading
An enhanced international trading offering allows you the option to hold up to nine separate currencies in a Trading and/or SIPP account. This means you can trade in your chosen international markets without having to convert currency with each trade. (Please note that current HMRC rules mean that ISA cash must be held in sterling, so while international stocks can be held in your ISA account, any sale must convert back into sterling.)
new SIPP
We have launched a new SIPP in partnership with leading pension administration specialist, Barnett Waddingham.
linked accounts
We no longer exclude linked accounts from quarterly payment collections. Each customer will be charged and will receive their own trading credits.
added security: extra password security for withdrawals
You’ll be asked to set this as part of setting up your account on the new platform.
order types
You will be able to place market orders, limit / fill or kill and stop loss orders on UK and international markets. However, you are unable to set multiple limit orders on the same stock. Find out more here.
dividend payments
The pay away service is now available as an automated service but there is no periodic pay away function. Dividends for international stocks are now paid in the relevant base currency.
improved payment options
To help you regularly fund and pay your fees with Direct Debit and also move your money in and out of your account using the Faster Payment Service.
mobile apps
You can login to your new interactive investor account using the iOS or android ii investing app - find out more and download here.
third party authority
We no longer accept instructions from third parties on behalf of account holders, unless there is a formal Power of Attorney in place.
new features
You can now view shareholder information and vote, and view corporate actions and make elections online.
You have access to a new portfolio X-ray tool to help you manage your portfolio.