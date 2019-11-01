Cash Savings - Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Flagstone?

Cash Savings is provided by Flagstone Investment Management Limited (“Flagstone” or “the Company”) which is a UK registered and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated technology business (Reference Numbers 676754 and 605504).

Flagstone is registered as a limited company in England and Wales No. 08528880.

The Company’s registered address is 1st Floor, Clareville House, 26-27 Oxendon Street, London SW1Y 4EL.

The Company is registered as a data controller with the Information Commissioner’s Office under the Data Protection Act 2018 (Registration Number: ZA033774).

For more information on the Company and its services, please go to www.flagstoneim.com