Important information - The value of your investments may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of a Stocks and Shares ISA, you should seek advice from an authorised financial advisor.
What is a Stocks and Shares ISA?
A Stocks and Shares ISA, also known as a Self-Select ISA or Investment ISA, is a tax-efficient savings account that lets you choose where and how your money is invested.
Once opened, you can choose to invest in funds or buy individual shares, and you’ll pay no income or capitals gains tax on your investments.
How much can I invest in an ISA?
You can contribute up to £20,000 every tax year (6 April to 5 April) - this is known as your Annual Allowance.
If you contribute more then you may have to pay tax on your investments.
Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
Who can open a Stocks and Shares ISA?
You can open a Stocks and Shares ISA if you are:
- Over 18
- A resident in the UK
If you've already opened a Stocks and Shares ISA with another provider, you can transfer that ISA to ii.
Why choose the ii Stocks and Shares ISA?
Flat fees
- We have flat fee subscription plans to suit all investment needs.
- You'll see higher returns over the long term.
Control
- Choose where and how your money is invested.
- Access the widest choice of investments on the market.
Security
- Trusted by over 400,000 people.
- Fully FSCS protected.
Stocks & Shares ISA fees and charges
When you open a Stocks and Shares ISA, you can choose one of our flat fee subscription plans. It's easy to change plan at any time.
- Investor Essentials plan: £4.99 a month. Our low-cost plan for those investing up to £30,000. Includes free regular investing. UK and US trades are £5.99.
- Investor plan: £9.99 a month. Our most popular plan. Includes free regular investing and your first trade free every month. Add as many Junior ISAs as you have children. Additional UK and US trades are £5.99.
- Super Investor plan: £19.99 a month. For our lowest trading fees, and your first two trades free each month. Add as many Junior ISAs as you have children. Additional UK and US trades only £3.99.
All our plans allow you to invest as little as £25 a month using our free regular investing service.
Other fees such as stamp duty and foreign exchange charges may apply.
On Investor Essentials, when your investments grow above £30,000, you will move onto our £9.99 a month Investor plan. Full terms for our Investor Essentials plan can be found here.
Ready to open your ISA?
Start by simply selecting a subscription plan that suits you - you can change your plan anytime you like.
Investor
£9.99 per month
Our most popular option, with your first trade free each month.
- A Stocks and Shares ISA
- A Trading Account
- Junior ISAs for your children
- A free monthly trade
- Free regular investing
Online Trading Fees:
UK Shares & Funds, US Shares £5.99
Other International Shares £19.99
Dividend Reinvestment £0.99
Super Investor
£19.99 per month
For our lowest trading fees, and your first 2 trades free each month.
- A Stocks and Shares ISA
- A Trading Account
- Junior ISAs for your children
- Friends and Family
- 2 free monthly trades
- Free regular investing
Online Trading Fees:
UK Shares & Funds, US Shares £3.99
Other International Shares £5.99
Dividend Reinvestment £0.99
