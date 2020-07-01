Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
What is a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA?
A Junior ISA is a tax-efficient, long-term savings account for under 18s.
You can save up to £9,000 a year in a JISA, without paying tax on any gains. Your child can access the funds in the Junior ISA when they turn 18.
How do Junior ISAs work?
Junior ISAs can only be opened by the child's parent or guardian, but anyone can pay into it after that. It is the parent or guardian’s responsibility to manage the funds in the account on the child’s behalf.
On the child's 18th birthday, the Junior ISA converts into a standard ISA and they get access to their funds.
The annual tax-free allowance is £9,000 (2021-22 tax year) – this is the maximum you can invest in a JISA without paying tax.
Remember that investments can go down as well as up in value, so your child could get back less than you put in.
How to open a Junior ISA
Opening an account with ii is easy. Before you start, here is what you must know:
- Junior ISAs are available to all existing Trading Account, ISA and SIPP customers. New customers need to open one of these accounts first, before adding a JISA (at no extra cost).
- You must have parental responsibility for the child
- You can transfer an existing Junior ISA or Child Trust Fund (CTF) to ii
- Before applying, please read our Junior ISA Key Features and our Junior ISA Terms.
Parental Responsibility: This is an HMRC requirement. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility.
How to transfer a Junior ISA or CTF
It’s quick and easy for existing customers to transfer a CTF or a JISA.
Open an ISA
New customers will need to open an account before they can make a transfer. It only takes a few minutes to complete.
We'll take it from there
We will get in touch with your existing provider(s), manage the move and keep you updated along the way.
Junior ISA fees and charges
Existing customers can open a Junior ISA at no extra cost. Joining ii costs just £9.99 a month, which gives you access to our ISA, Junior ISA and Trading Account.
Accessing a Junior ISA
The funds in a Junior ISA remain locked away until the child turns 18. At that point the account becomes a standard ISA and the funds become available to withdraw.
Investing with a JISA
With an ii JISA, you can access a full range of investment options, including shares, funds, bonds, trusts and ETFs.
Need inspiration? Our experts have put together a range of tools to help you find the right investments:
Junior ISA FAQs
I am already an ii customer
Our upgrade service makes it easier to apply and automatically link a Junior ISA to your existing Trading Account, Stocks & Shares ISA or ii SIPP. However, if your account isn't in your sole name you'll need to follow the I am new to ii application process.
Three simple steps
- Log in to your account
- Go to 'account > add an account' and choose the Junior ISA option
- Complete the online application