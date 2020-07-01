Junior Stocks and Shares ISA

How do Junior ISAs work?

Junior ISAs can only be opened by the child's parent or guardian, but anyone can pay into it after that. It is the parent or guardian’s responsibility to manage the funds in the account on the child’s behalf.

On the child's 18th birthday, the Junior ISA converts into a standard ISA and they get access to their funds.

The annual tax-free allowance is £9,000 (2021-22 tax year) – this is the maximum you can invest in a JISA without paying tax.

Remember that investments can go down as well as up in value, so your child could get back less than you put in.