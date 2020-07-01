Interactive Investor
Junior Stocks and Shares ISA

Our Junior ISA - or JISA - is a tax-efficient way to invest in your child's future.

Make the world their oyster.

Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.

What is a Junior Stocks and Shares ISA?

A Junior ISA is a tax-efficient, long-term savings account for under 18s. 

You can save up to £9,000 a year in a JISA, without paying tax on any gains. Your child can access the funds in the Junior ISA when they turn 18.

How do Junior ISAs work?

Junior ISAs can only be opened by the child's parent or guardian, but anyone can pay into it after that. It is the parent or guardian’s responsibility to manage the funds in the account on the child’s behalf. 

On the child's 18th birthday, the Junior ISA converts into a standard ISA and they get access to their funds.

The annual tax-free allowance is £9,000 (2021-22 tax year) – this is the maximum you can invest in a JISA without paying tax.

Remember that investments can go down as well as up in value, so your child could get back less than you put in.

How to open a Junior ISA

Opening an account with ii is easy. Before you start, here is what you must know:

  • Junior ISAs are available to all existing Trading Account, ISA and SIPP customers. New customers need to open one of these accounts first, before adding a JISA (at no extra cost).
  • You must have parental responsibility for the child
  • You can transfer an existing Junior ISA or Child Trust Fund (CTF) to ii
  • Before applying, please read our Junior ISA Key Features and our Junior ISA Terms.
Parental Responsibility: This is an HMRC requirement. Please be aware that grandparents do not automatically have parental responsibility.

How to transfer a Junior ISA or CTF

It’s quick and easy for existing customers to transfer a CTF or a JISA.

1

Open an ISA

New customers will need to open an account before they can make a transfer. It only takes a few minutes to complete.

2

Start your transfer

From your online account, click the 'cash & transfers' menu and select 'transfer in'. 

3

We'll take it from there

We will get in touch with your existing provider(s), manage the move and keep you updated along the way.

Junior ISA fees and charges

Existing customers can open a Junior ISA at no extra cost. Joining ii costs just £9.99 a month, which gives you access to our ISA, Junior ISA and Trading Account.

Accessing a Junior ISA

The funds in a Junior ISA remain locked away until the child turns 18. At that point the account becomes a standard ISA and the funds become available to withdraw.

Investing with a JISA

With an ii JISA, you can access a full range of investment options, including shares, funds, bonds, trusts and ETFs.

Need inspiration? Our experts have put together a range of tools to help you find the right investments:

Quick-start Funds

Easy, straightforward investing with six low-cost funds. A simple way to help get you started.

ii Super 60

Discover a range of rigorously selected investments, with quality options for any portfolio.

ii ACE 40

The UK's first rated list of ethical investments to help you align investments with your personal values.

Model portfolios

Five portfolios designed to help you meet your goals.

Junior ISA FAQs

I am already an ii customer

Our upgrade service makes it easier to apply and automatically link a Junior ISA to your existing Trading Account, Stocks & Shares ISA or ii SIPP. However, if your account isn't in your sole name you'll need to follow the I am new to ii application process.

Three simple steps

  1. Log in to your account
  2. Go to 'account > add an account' and choose the Junior ISA option
  3. Complete the online application
I am new to ii

You need to have an account with us before you can open a Junior ISA. Get started by opening a Trading Account, ISA or SIPP with us.

