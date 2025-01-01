Managed ISA
Your money.
Managed.
Let us manage your ISA for you. Save time, leave it to the experts and feel confident in your investment goals - all for a low monthly subscription.
Important information - investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. If you're in any doubt about the suitability of a Stocks & Shares ISA, you should seek independent financial advice. The tax treatment of this product depends on your individual circumstances and may change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the product you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
What is a Managed Stocks and Shares ISA?
Wouldn’t it be great to invest your money without investing your time?
That’s the ii Managed ISA. It’s all the tax-free benefits of our Stocks and Shares ISA, but with our experts choosing the investments for you.
We handle your portfolio, always ensuring we work towards your financial goals – and your future. You can start investing quickly and easily in a way that suits you, all for ii’s simple, monthly subscription.
Benefits of the ii Managed ISA
No time? No worries.
Time is precious; you may not want to spend it researching investments. That’s where our Managed ISA steps in.
Your investments, our expertise.
Feel confident knowing our team of experts will pick your investments and manage them for you.
Convenience without the cost.
Simplify your investments without the price tag. Get the convenience you need for our same low, flat subscription.
How the Managed ISA works
Your ISA is made for you.
Before opening your Managed ISA, you'll answer a few questions to match you to one of 10 investment portfolios. This is to find the one that best suits you and the level of risk you're comfortable with.
Once that's done, check you're happy and you're all set to open your ISA - then it's over to the experts.
Open your Managed ISA in 3 simple steps
2. Match to a portfolio
Once we know more about the type of investor you are, we can match you to your portfolio.
Then it's time to set it up and hand it over to us.
3. Leave it to us
We’ll monitor your investments and adjust as needed to keep them in line with your goals.
Check in on it anytime, and if anything changes, you can easily switch to a different portfolio.
Investment portfolios built around you
With 2 distinct styles and 5 levels of risk to choose from, you can find an investment portfolio that matches the type of investor you are. While there's no minimum investment period, all our portfolios are designed for long-term growth (at least 5 years).
Want to understand more about risk? Learn how you can strike the right balance.
Index investment style
- Low-cost funds designed to build long-term growth.
- A diverse range of investments that ensure your money is always working as hard as it can for you.
- Invest in some of the most popular companies, with our experts reviewing and diversifying when needed to keep it fresh.
Sustainable investment style
- Low in cost and built for long-term growth, invested in funds that reflect your beliefs and values.
- Most of your money goes towards sustainable funds which follow environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria.
- The rest is split across neutral options, such as cash and bonds.
The value of the ii Managed ISA
Want to see how our costs compare to other providers? Here's how it would break down annually for someone based on a £20,000 investment (the full annual ISA allowance).
How we calculated this comparison: Costs of investments in portfolio includes fund fees, market spread and variable transaction charges. Vanguard illustration based on Vanguard's Managed ISA service. Nutmeg illustration based on Fixed Allocation portfolios. Wealthify illustration based on Original portfolios. ii illustration based on Balanced Index Portfolio.
Costs and charges correct as of May 2024. Account fees include any account fees, subscription fee or management charges. ii account fee is a monthly subscription; all other account providers' account fees are an annual percentage of amount invested.
This is only an estimate. Actual costs may vary depending on performance of underlying investments.
Managed ISA charges
We want to keep the cost as clear, simple and predictable as possible. That’s why you’ll only pay our low, flat subscription plus the investment costs.
Here’s how it works:
Investing up to £50,000? Then you’ll be on our Investor Essentials plan for just £4.99 a month.
Over £50,000? You’ll be on the Investor plan for just £11.99 a month.
Portfolio investment costs apply and range from 0.13% to 0.36% (costs may change over time) depending on your style and risk level. Rest assured that our experts aim to keep this as low as possible to make sure you always get the most out of your money.
The best of both worlds
Did you know adding an ISA doesn’t just give you access to the Managed ISA? It also includes our Self-managed ISA, meaning you can make your own investment decisions alongside it. It’s one ISA, but many opportunities.