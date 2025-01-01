What is a Managed Stocks and Shares ISA?

Wouldn’t it be great to invest your money without investing your time?

That’s the ii Managed ISA. It’s all the tax-free benefits of our Stocks and Shares ISA, but with our experts choosing the investments for you.

We handle your portfolio, always ensuring we work towards your financial goals – and your future. You can start investing quickly and easily in a way that suits you, all for ii’s simple, monthly subscription.