Using our virtual portfolio and discussion board service

finding your way around the virtual portfolios

  • Once you log in, you'll find your virtual portfolios in the account drop down menu.
  • You can filter your portfolio using the different column titles.

adding and editing stocks and funds

  • In the search feature, type in the investment you want (note: it's quicker if you use its EPIC code, for example LLOY).
  • This will load the investment. Click on on the three dots near the trade button and select which portfolio you want to add it to.
  • Once you've filled in the details, check the portfolio and it will be there straightaway.

finding regulatory news

  • In your virtual portfolio, click the search icon and type in the investment you want news for.
  • Once this loads, click on it.
  • Scroll down to the bottom of the page and in the bottom right-hand corner you will find all news specific to that investment.

discussing a stock in your portfolio

  • From your virtual portfolio, click on the word discuss on the far right. This will take you to any discussions about that particular investment.
  • If there aren't any current discussions, it will load a page not found. You can start a discussion in the forums.

updating your discussion profile

  • Click on the coloured circle with a letter in it at the top right of the screen.
  • Click the settings icon and it is in here you can make changes, such as updating your profile with a picture, even changing your username if you want to.

search for a specific discussion

  • Click on the discussion tab in the menu.
  • Once the page loads, click on the search icon in the top right corner and type in what you want to search for.
  • Once your results load, you can use the 'Sort by' drop down menu to search for most recent, relevance, etc.