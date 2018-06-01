Home >
Using our virtual portfolio and discussion board service
How to use our virtual portfolio and discussion board service
finding your way around the virtual portfolios
- Once you log in, you'll find your virtual portfolios in the account drop down menu.
- You can filter your portfolio using the different column titles.
adding and editing stocks and funds
- In the search feature, type in the investment you want (note: it's quicker if you use its EPIC code, for example LLOY).
- This will load the investment. Click on on the three dots near the trade button and select which portfolio you want to add it to.
- Once you've filled in the details, check the portfolio and it will be there straightaway.
finding regulatory news
- In your virtual portfolio, click the search icon and type in the investment you want news for.
- Once this loads, click on it.
- Scroll down to the bottom of the page and in the bottom right-hand corner you will find all news specific to that investment.
discussing a stock in your portfolio
- From your virtual portfolio, click on the word discuss on the far right. This will take you to any discussions about that particular investment.
- If there aren't any current discussions, it will load a page not found. You can start a discussion in the forums.
updating your discussion profile
- Click on the coloured circle with a letter in it at the top right of the screen.
- Click the settings icon and it is in here you can make changes, such as updating your profile with a picture, even changing your username if you want to.
search for a specific discussion
- Click on the discussion tab in the menu.
- Once the page loads, click on the search icon in the top right corner and type in what you want to search for.
- Once your results load, you can use the 'Sort by' drop down menu to search for most recent, relevance, etc.