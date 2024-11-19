Compare SIPP Charges

Compare SIPP charges

With pension charges, less means more.

See if you could pay less in pension charges. Compare what you’re paying now to a Self-Invested Personal Pension and discover whether you could save more for your retirement.

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). If you’re unsure if a SIPP is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Are you in the dark about your pension charges?

According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), almost a third of UK adults paying into a Defined Contribution pension don’t know how much they’re being charged. 55% of people don’t even realise they have charges.

You could be paying more than you need to. But it’s never too late to check your pension charges and see if another option – like a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) - could be right for you.

You might be surprised just how much lower your fees could be. And the more you save today, the more your pension can compound and grow. 

Explore if you could pay less with the ii SIPP

See how much you could save with our flat-fee SIPP compared to other SIPP providers.

ii’s flat fee: £5.99 a month for pensions up to £50,000. For values over this, it’s £12.99 a month.

SIPP Comparison Table

Important information - Annual charge comparisons based on published SIPP charges on 01/09/2024 for Aviva SIPP, Standard Life SIPP (Level 2 Investment Options), AJ Bell SIPP & Hargreaves Lansdown SIPP. Assumptions: 100% holding in funds - choosing other assets such as shares and ETFs, may result in lower charges. Two fund purchases/sales. Pension charges only, excludes fund manager charges. Read more about our analysis. Source: The Lang Cat.

transfer arrows icon

transfer arrows icon

transfer arrows icon

Investing in your pension made simple

The benefit of a SIPP is it allows you to decide how you want to invest for your retirement. But that doesn’t mean it has to be complicated.

There are plenty of options specially selected by experts to help you get started. These are designed to get you investing in your pension quickly, with a range of low-cost funds you can choose from based on the level of risk you’re comfortable with.

Find out why over 420,000 people choose ii.

Since 1995, we’ve been supporting investors just like you. More and more people are moving their pensions to the ii SIPP. Read their stories and see why they trusted us with their retirement savings.

Why transfer your pension to the ii SIPP?

Why transfer your pension to the ii SIPP?

Keep more money icon

Keep more of what you make

Other providers usually charge a percentage of your pot. That means the more your pension grows, the more they’ll take. The ii SIPP is different. With our simple flat fee, you can keep more of what’s rightfully yours.

choice flexibility curved icon

Which? Recommended SIPP Provider

As a Which? Recommended SIPP Provider for the third year running, we offer one of the widest ranges of investments on the market. That doesn’t mean more complexity, though. We have options for all types of investors.

Customer support headset icon

Trust in our top-rated support

With our Boring Money Best For Customer Service support team here in the UK, you can count on us. There’s a reason we’re rated 4.7/5 on Trustpilot, with more 5-star reviews than two of the other biggest providers combined.

Flexible pension withdrawals with ii

 

At ii, there are no charges for taking an income from your pension. It’s all covered by your flat fee. 

Enjoy the flexibility of withdrawing your money your way. Choose to take tax-free cash, drawdown or lump sums - all at no extra cost.

How can Pension Wise help?

If you have a defined contribution pension scheme and are 50 or over, then you can access free, impartial guidance on your pension options by booking a face to face or telephone appointment with Pension Wise, a service from MoneyHelper

If you are under 50, you can still access free, impartial help and information about your pensions from MoneyHelper

Check before you transfer​​ - Please check that you won’t lose any safeguarded benefits if you transfer. This could include guaranteed annuity rates or a lower protected pension age than the Normal Minimum Pension Age (rising from 55 to 57 in 2028). It’s also worth checking for any transfer-out charges.​

It's important that you take enough time to decide whether transferring your pension is right for you. If you need more time and wish to qualify for this offer, please wait until the next offer period - we promote transfers to the ii SIPP on a regular basis.

Transfer your pension to an ii SIPP today

Don’t let high fees overshadow your retirement. Take control of your pension. See how an ii SIPP could help you lower your fees and save more money for your future.

Important information: The ii SIPP is for people who want to make their own decisions when investing for retirement. As investment values can go down as well as up, you may end up with a retirement fund that’s worth less than what you invested. Usually, you won’t be able to withdraw your money until age 55 (57 from 2028). Before transferring your pension, check if you’ll be charged any exit fees and make sure you don't lose any valuable benefits such as, guaranteed annuity rates, lower protected pension age or matching employer contributions. If you’re unsure about opening a SIPP or transferring your pension(s), please speak to an authorised financial adviser.