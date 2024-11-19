Compare SIPP charges

According to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), almost a third of UK adults paying into a Defined Contribution pension don’t know how much they’re being charged. 55% of people don’t even realise they have charges.

You could be paying more than you need to. But it’s never too late to check your pension charges and see if another option – like a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) - could be right for you.

You might be surprised just how much lower your fees could be. And the more you save today, the more your pension can compound and grow.