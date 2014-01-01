How to take UFPLS with your ii SIPP

At a glance

✔ UFPLS is a way of taking lump sums from your pension. It's flexible - you choose how much you want to take each time.

✔ 25% of every lump sum is tax-free. 75% taxed as income.

✔ The money you haven't taken from your pension remains invested.

✔ You must have some lifetime allowance remaining to take UFPLS.