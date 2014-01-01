UFPLS with the ii SIPP
Lump sums (UFPLS)
A flexible way to take your pension income, as and when you need it.
At a glance
✔ UFPLS is a way of taking lump sums from your pension. It's flexible - you choose how much you want to take each time.
✔ 25% of every lump sum is tax-free. 75% taxed as income.
✔ The money you haven't taken from your pension remains invested.
✔ You must have some lifetime allowance remaining to take UFPLS.
How to take UFPLS with your ii SIPP
Download and complete a Taking Pensions Benefits form. You will need to do this every time you want to take a lump sum. Please return it to us by secure message from your online account.
After returning the form, it will take around 4 weeks to receive your lump sum.
Important note
Making decisions about how to use your pension to meet your income requirements is not easy. If you have any questions, we recommend speaking with Pension Wise or an independent financial adviser.
Learn more about UFPLS
What is the difference between UFPLS and drawdown?
The main difference is how you take your tax-free cash, and what that means for the rest of your pension.
- With UFPLS, 25% of each payment is tax-free. The remaining 75% is taxed as income
- With drawdown, you can take up to 25% tax-free before you withdraw the rest of your pension.
- Taking UFPLS triggers the MPAA. This means your annual allowance on contributions falls to £4,000 per year.
- The tax-free element of drawdown does not trigger the MPAA. Drawdown only triggers the MPAA once you start taking a taxable income.
What are the risks of UFPLS?
If you don’t plan your retirement income carefully, you could run out of money before you die.
We recommend speaking to Pension Wise or an independent financial adviser to help you plan ahead.
What does UFPLS mean?
UFPLS stands for Uncrystallised Funds Pension Lump Sum.
'Crystallisation' is the process of moving funds into drawdown and testing your pension against the Lifetime Allowance. So 'uncrystallised funds' basically means any funds you have not designated for drawdown.
Small pots (SIPP value up to £10,000)
If you have a small pension fund worth up to £10,000, you can take this as a lump sum. This does not affect your Lifetime Allowance.
To withdraw a small pot pension, please complete a Taking Pension Benefits form and return by secure message.
Open a SIPP today and pay no SIPP fee for six months.
This means your service plan fee of £9.99 covers you for all of your investment accounts. Following the offer period, the ii SIPP fee is only £10 a month more, and could save thousands compared to other pension providers who charge a percentage fee. Terms apply