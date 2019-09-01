Derivatives trading (Saxo)
Derivatives trading account
Derivatives Trading puts you in control of your Contracts for Difference, Forex and Futures trading. You can trade from one portfolio, customising the account and platform to your specifications, creating your perfect trading environment.
The account also gives you access to our suite of trading platforms: the web-based Derivatives Web Trader and the downloadable Derivatives Professional platform with Direct Market Access.
Margin Products carry a high degree of risk to your capital. Losses can quickly and substantially exceed your initial investment. You may need to make further margin payments. Margin Products are not suitable for all investors. You should fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
ii Derivatives service is provided by Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd
The ii Derivatives Trading service is provided by Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd. For the purposes of derivatives trading, interactive investor is introducing you to Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd. Any contract is between you and Saxo Capital Markets UK Ltd and all dealing, administration and settlement is carried out by them. Saxo Capital Markets UK Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saxo Bank A/S, the parent company of Saxo Bank Group, an international financial services group specialising in trading and investment across global financial markets. Saxo Capital Markets UK Limited is a company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, registration number 551422. Registered address: 26th Floor, 40 Bank Street, Canary Wharf, London E14 5DA.
Derivatives trading at a glance
- Trade within one customisable platform
- Direct Market Access on FTSE 100 CFDs
- Complete product range: 7000+ Stocks CFDs, Commodity CFDs (incl. oil/gold/silver), Index-tracking CFDs, 160+ Forex crosses, Futures contracts
- A choice of web-based and downloadable platforms
- Professional analytical tools and live streaming news
- Excellent liquidity and one-click trading for fast execution and full range of trade orders
- Trade long - you could profit from rising share prices
- Trade short - you could profit from falling share prices
Forex
- Offers over 160 Forex currency pairs - one of the leading Forex Trading offerings
- Margin trading with low margin requirements. FX trading carries a high level of risk to your capital; you may need to make further margin payments.
- Live tradable prices. Trade on streaming executable rates and know what price a trade will be dealt on up front.
- Spot Forex, Spot gold and silver, versatile trade order types and Forward Outrights
- Competitive Bid/Ask spreads
CFD Direct Market Access
Our downloadable trading platform offers you Direct Market Access (DMA).
DMA
DMA provides direct access to the exchange order book and allows you to place trades directly around the live market depth and join the current 'yellow' touch price to buy at the Bid price or sell at the Offer price.
Dealing CFDs on live market prices requires an exchange subscription agreement for each of the exchanges you want to trade.
Trade at the current market price when the order hits the market (market orders).
CFDs are leveraged instruments and as such carry a high level of risk to your capital. Losses can exceed initial payments and you may need to make further margin payments.
Futures
- Benefit from excellent market liquidity on all major contracts, as well as tight spreads
- Trade agricultural products, oil and energies, base metals, precious metals, bonds, currencies, short-term interest rates, meats, softs and stock indices
- Trade over 450 instruments on live market prices from over 15 exchanges around the world
- Use Limits, Stop-Limit, Stops and Trailing Stops, which can be placed through the trade module, order module or account summary modules
- Create a varied online investment portfolio on one single account - choose from a broad range of Futures, Forex and CFDs and create an ideal investment portfolio
- Futures are a leveraged instrument and as such carry a high level of risk to your capital.
Free demo account
Our 20 day free demo account is exactly the same as the live account and gives you a virtual £100,000 to test your trading strategies on. Try out market strategies and familiarise yourself with our platforms before you start trading for real.