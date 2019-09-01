Home >

Interactive Markets (GAIN)

Spread Trading, CFDs and Forex

Why choose us?

  • Access thousands of global financial markets
  • Multi-platform access via your desktop, smartphone and tablet
  • Reliable and fast platforms with the ability to trade CFDs and Spread Trades from one account

Create an account

Login

Spread Trading, CFDs and Forex services provided by interactive markets, a trading name of GAIN Capital UK Limited

Interactive Markets is a trading name of GAIN Capital UK Limited whose head and registered office is Park House, Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB. GAIN Capital UK Limited are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK FRN 113942 for details visit www.fca.org.uk. Registered in England and Wales No: 1761813. Vat no: 524837435.

Terms & Conditions

Consistently tight spreads and low financing rates

Markets Min Spread Margin* Trading hours
UK 100† 1 pt 5% Sunday 11pm – Friday 9:15pm with breaks
Germany 30† 1 pt 5% Sunday 11pm – Friday 9:15pm with breaks
Wall Street 1.6 pts 5% Sunday 11pm – Friday 9:15pm with breaks
EUR/USD 0.5 pip 3.3% Sunday 10pm – Friday 10pm
GBP/USD 0.8 pips 3.3% Sunday 10pm – Friday 10pm

†1 point spreads available on the UK 100, Germany 30, France 40 and Australia 200 during market hours on daily funded trades & daily future spread bets and CFDs (excluding futures).

*for Retail clients. Professional Trader rates are here

Spread betting, CFDs and FX trading available


Speculate on price movements of shares, indices, forex, metals and more. Trade thousands of financial markets including equities, indices, commodities, FX, rates and bonds. Find opportunities in the world's largest financial market 24 hours a day, five days a week. Advanced platforms, professional analysis tools, expert analyst insights and consistently tight spreads.

Open a demo account

Create an account

Spread betting versus CFDs

Benefits Spread Betting CFD Trading

No stamp duty

(According to current UK tax law)

 Yes Yes

No capital gains tax

(According to current UK tax law)    

 Yes No
Go long OR short Yes Yes
Trade on margin     Yes Yes
Advanced risk management tools     Yes Yes
Superior charting tools     Yes Yes

24-hour trading

(24/5 trading on specified markets)

 Yes Yes
Access to global markets Yes Yes
Trade via web desktop and mobile Yes Yes
Dividend payments & deductions Yes Yes

 

Mobile apps

Trade whenever and wherever you are with our fantastic mobile apps via your iPhone, Android, iPad and Android Tablet.

  • Check the latest prices and market movements instantly
  • Comprehensive live streaming charting package
  • Deal through charts functionality on tablets
  • Price improvement technology and an advanced deal ticket with in-built margin calculator

more info

Desktop trading

Interactive Investor Trader Pro is a downloadable platform which delivers a whole new level of trading functionality, plus specialist features for advanced traders.

  • Auto-trading – choose from hundreds of pre-built algorithms and strategies
  • Advanced and comprehensive charting package with hundreds of technical indicators
  • Code your own trading systems in the Development Studio
  • Improved connection strength and execution speeds

download

What is spread trading and CFD trading?

Contract(s) For Differences (CFD) and financial spread trading lets you speculate on whether an investment's price will rise or fall. You can trade global shares, currencies, indices and commodities. When spread trading, the amount you bet for each point of price movement is your stake. When trading with CFDs, you buy or sell a number of units or a monetary amount of CFDs in an investment, similar to trading equities, except you do not own the underlying asset.

Advanced features

Before placing any trades you need a plan. You need to have established where to enter a trade, take a profit or cut a loss. Whether you are placing short positions as a hedge to protect against falls in your existing portfolio, or speculating on intraday price movements, we provide all the tools you need to manage your trades.

By setting a stop loss and limit order you can pre-set where you will cut a loss or take a profit. We also offer guaranteed stops in certain markets, trailing stops and OCOs on our trading platforms. Our advanced charting features let you place trades and manage orders directly from our charts and we also offer a range of trading tools to support every kind of investor.

Range of markets

Indices | Shares | Forex | Metals | Commodities | Bonds | Interest Rates | Options

Create an account

Need a little help? Give us a call on 0345 880 0003
Calls to this number cost no more than calls to 01 and 02 numbers, or email us at: support@interactivemarkets.co.uk.
 

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Interactive Markets (provided by GAIN Capital). You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread betting, CFD and Forex Trading are leveraged products and your capital is at risk. They may not be suitable for everyone. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our full risk warning.