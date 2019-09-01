Interactive Markets (GAIN)
Spread Trading, CFDs and Forex
Why choose us?
- Access thousands of global financial markets
- Multi-platform access via your desktop, smartphone and tablet
- Reliable and fast platforms with the ability to trade CFDs and Spread Trades from one account
Spread Trading, CFDs and Forex services provided by interactive markets, a trading name of GAIN Capital UK Limited
Interactive Markets is a trading name of GAIN Capital UK Limited whose head and registered office is Park House, Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB. GAIN Capital UK Limited are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK FRN 113942. Registered in England and Wales No: 1761813.
Consistently tight spreads and low financing rates
|Markets
|Min Spread
|Margin*
|Trading hours
|UK 100†
|1 pt
|5%
|Sunday 11pm – Friday 9:15pm with breaks
|Germany 30†
|1 pt
|5%
|Sunday 11pm – Friday 9:15pm with breaks
|Wall Street
|1.6 pts
|5%
|Sunday 11pm – Friday 9:15pm with breaks
|EUR/USD
|0.5 pip
|3.3%
|Sunday 10pm – Friday 10pm
|GBP/USD
|0.8 pips
|3.3%
|Sunday 10pm – Friday 10pm
†1 point spreads available on the UK 100, Germany 30, France 40 and Australia 200 during market hours on daily funded trades & daily future spread bets and CFDs (excluding futures).
*for Retail clients. Professional Trader rates are here
Spread betting, CFDs and FX trading available
Speculate on price movements of shares, indices, forex, metals and more. Trade thousands of financial markets including equities, indices, commodities, FX, rates and bonds. Find opportunities in the world's largest financial market 24 hours a day, five days a week. Advanced platforms, professional analysis tools, expert analyst insights and consistently tight spreads.
Spread betting versus CFDs
|Benefits
|Spread Betting
|CFD Trading
|
No stamp duty
(According to current UK tax law)
|Yes
|Yes
|
No capital gains tax
(According to current UK tax law)
|Yes
|No
|Go long OR short
|Yes
|Yes
|Trade on margin
|Yes
|Yes
|Advanced risk management tools
|Yes
|Yes
|Superior charting tools
|Yes
|Yes
|
24-hour trading
(24/5 trading on specified markets)
|Yes
|Yes
|Access to global markets
|Yes
|Yes
|Trade via web desktop and mobile
|Yes
|Yes
|Dividend payments & deductions
|Yes
|Yes
Mobile apps
Trade whenever and wherever you are with our fantastic mobile apps via your iPhone, Android, iPad and Android Tablet.
- Check the latest prices and market movements instantly
- Comprehensive live streaming charting package
- Deal through charts functionality on tablets
- Price improvement technology and an advanced deal ticket with in-built margin calculator
Desktop trading
Interactive Investor Trader Pro is a downloadable platform which delivers a whole new level of trading functionality, plus specialist features for advanced traders.
- Auto-trading – choose from hundreds of pre-built algorithms and strategies
- Advanced and comprehensive charting package with hundreds of technical indicators
- Code your own trading systems in the Development Studio
- Improved connection strength and execution speeds
What is spread trading and CFD trading?
Contract(s) For Differences (CFD) and financial spread trading lets you speculate on whether an investment's price will rise or fall. You can trade global shares, currencies, indices and commodities. When spread trading, the amount you bet for each point of price movement is your stake. When trading with CFDs, you buy or sell a number of units or a monetary amount of CFDs in an investment, similar to trading equities, except you do not own the underlying asset.
Advanced features
Before placing any trades you need a plan. You need to have established where to enter a trade, take a profit or cut a loss. Whether you are placing short positions as a hedge to protect against falls in your existing portfolio, or speculating on intraday price movements, we provide all the tools you need to manage your trades.
By setting a stop loss and limit order you can pre-set where you will cut a loss or take a profit. We also offer guaranteed stops in certain markets, trailing stops and OCOs on our trading platforms. Our advanced charting features let you place trades and manage orders directly from our charts and we also offer a range of trading tools to support every kind of investor.
Range of markets
Indices | Shares | Forex | Metals | Commodities | Bonds | Interest Rates | Options
