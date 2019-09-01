Interactive Markets (GAIN)

What is spread trading and CFD trading?

Contract(s) For Differences (CFD) and financial spread trading lets you speculate on whether an investment's price will rise or fall. You can trade global shares, currencies, indices and commodities. When spread trading, the amount you bet for each point of price movement is your stake. When trading with CFDs, you buy or sell a number of units or a monetary amount of CFDs in an investment, similar to trading equities, except you do not own the underlying asset.

Advanced features

Before placing any trades you need a plan. You need to have established where to enter a trade, take a profit or cut a loss. Whether you are placing short positions as a hedge to protect against falls in your existing portfolio, or speculating on intraday price movements, we provide all the tools you need to manage your trades.

By setting a stop loss and limit order you can pre-set where you will cut a loss or take a profit. We also offer guaranteed stops in certain markets, trailing stops and OCOs on our trading platforms. Our advanced charting features let you place trades and manage orders directly from our charts and we also offer a range of trading tools to support every kind of investor.

Range of markets

Indices | Shares | Forex | Metals | Commodities | Bonds | Interest Rates | Options