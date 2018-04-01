Home >
GAIN mobile trading
Spread Trading and CFD mobile trading
Provided by Interactive Markets, a trading name of GAIN Capital UK Limited
iPhone app
- Full range of markets and live prices available
- Complete range of order types and risk management tools
- Comprehensive live streaming charting package
- Streaming financial news from Dow Jones
- Create customisable watchlists
iPad app
- All of the iPhone feature plus much more
- Deal through charts feature available
- Create multiple watchlists
- Analyse price trends with a full range of technical indicators
Android app
- Monitor real time charts on the move
- Create multiple watchlists and price alerts
- Live streaming financial news
- Full range of order types and risk management tools
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Interactive Markets (provided by GAIN Capital). You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Spread betting, CFD and Forex Trading are leveraged products and your capital is at risk. They may not be suitable for everyone. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved by reading our full risk warning.
ready to trade?
manage your account
NEED HELP? CALL 0345 880 0003
calls to this number cost no more than calls to 01 and 02 numbers, or email us at: support@interactivemarkets.co.uk
Interactive Markets is a trading name of GAIN Capital UK Limited whose head and registered office is Park House, Finsbury Circus, London EC2M 7EB. GAIN Capital UK Limited are authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK FRN 113942 for details visit www.fca.org.uk Registered in England and Wales No: 1761813. Vat no: 524837435.