ii ACE 30 - BMO Responsible UK Income Fund

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT



Experienced and well-resourced manager: Catherine Stanley, head of BMO’s Global Small Cap Equity team, has managed this fund since 2009.



Consistently superior performance: The fund has regularly beaten the average annual return of funds in the Investment Association’s UK Equity Income sector. Cumulative long-term returns are strong compared with the sector average.



The fund is reasonably priced: The ‘2’ income share class levies annual ongoing charges of 0.81% as at 26 January 2019. ETHICAL CRITERIA



ii ACE ethical style: Considers. This means the fund carefully considers an often wide range of ethical and/ or environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues or themes when balancing positive and negative factors.



Fund EcoMarket category: Ethically Balanced. These funds combine a wide range of, sometimes complex, positive and negative ethical screening policies as part of their investment strategies and may apply ‘best in sector’ strategies – which means they may invest in most sectors.



How the fund is managed: The investment objective is to provide income and long-term capital growth from a diversified portfolio. The fund is ethically screened and will invest only in companies whose products and operations are not considered to be harming the world, its people or its wildlife and are considered to be making a positive contribution to society. THE RISKS



Ethical screening: In certain market conditions the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.